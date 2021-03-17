The 2021 line up of celebrity authors and panellists for series 2 of BBC Two book show Between The Covers has been revealed.

First airing in 2020, the show is hosted by Sara Cox and will return for series two soon.

In each episode a panel of four different famous faces will each bring with them their favourite book of all time to discuss with their fellow guests.

There are also two review sections: in each show the panel discusses a big hitter book from last year as well as a newly published book, which deserves to be put in the spotlight

The book picks and panel line up for each programme in 2021 are:

Episode 1

Newly-published book: The Fine Art Of Invisible Detection by Robert Goddard (published 18 March)

Big hitter: The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

Celebrity book club panel: Mel Giedroyc, Rick Edwards, Oti Mabuse and Griff Rhys-Jones.

Episode 2

Newly-published book: Should We Fall Behind by Sharon Duggal (published October 2020)

Big hitter: The Lying Life Of Adults by Elena Ferrante

Celebrity book club panel: Rachel Parris, Rick Stein, Vick Hope and Rob Delaney.

Episode 3

Newly-published book: Sixteen Horses by Greg Buchanan (published 29 April)

Big hitter: The Girl With The Louding Voice by Abi Daré

Celebrity book club panel: David Baddiel, Katherine Ryan, Adjoa Andoh and Phil Davis.

Episode 4

Newly-published book: Another Life by Jodie Chapman (published 1 April)

Big hitter: Agent Running In The Field by John le Carré

Celebrity book club panel: Don Warrington, Zoe Lyons, Hugh Dennis and Giovanna Fletcher.

Episode 5

Newly-published book: The Last House On Needless Street by Catriona Ward (published 18 March)

Big hitter: Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell

Celebrity book club panel: Nish Kumar, Stacey Dooley, Robert Webb and Caitlin Moran.

Episode 6

Newly-published book: The Frequency Of Us by Keith Stuart (published 25 March)

Big hitter: Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart

Celebrity book club panel: Ranvir Singh, Micky Flanagan, Sophie Willan and Reginald D Hunter.

Sara Cox said: “I’m so thrilled the show is back - I can’t wait to welcome everyone to our TV book club again as we delve between the covers of some fantastic books with some of my most favourite, witty and wise people.

"You’ll need to clear a space on your bookshelf as we’re going to be recommending some absolute crackers.”

Between The Covers airs on BBC Two.