Here's a first look at All Star Musicals as it returns to ITV for a brand new special.

The show will see famous faces embarking on the ultimate musical theatre masterclass before performing in a show stopping one-night extravaganza.

The famous faces will be mentored by West End legend Elaine Paige with the help of expert choreographers and vocal coaches before taking to the stage to perform, supported by a West End chorus line, hoping to impress a panel of judges and virtual audience.

Those taking part in the new episode on Sunday are actress Jessica Hynes, barrister and broadcaster Robert Rinder, actor Barney Walsh, political journalist Robert Peston, doctor and presenter Dr Ranj Singh, and actress Luisa Bradshaw-White.

Jessica Hynes will perform When You’re Good To Mama from Chicago.

Jessica Hynes performs When You’re Good To Mama from Chicago.

Jessica Hynes says of joining the show: “Creating a fully-fledged musical number from scratch with limited rehearsal is daunting but I'm working with the best of the best so I'm confident we'll do it!”

Robert Rinder will perform Be Our Guest from Beauty and the Beast

Robert Rinder performs Be Our Guest from Beauty and the Beast

Robert Rinder added: “I’m really excited to take part in All Star Musicals. I always choose things to do that I enjoy and I love theatre, especially musicals. Musicals are a real passion of mine and this is a real bucket list activity for me.”

Barney Walsh will perform Flash, Bang, Wallop! from Half a Sixpence.

Barney Walsh perfoms Flash, Bang, Wallop! from Half a Sixpence.

Barney Walsh enthused about taking part: “I love musicals. Acting is my profession and to get the chance to perform is always an incredibly exciting feeling. That being said, it’s going to be a challenge because I’ve never sung or danced before in my life, let alone on a stage, with an ensemble, in front of some of the most decorated musical theatre professionals in the world! It’s scary, thrilling and a dream come true all wrapped in one.

"My parents always said to me it’s better to be sorry for something you did than sorry for something you didn’t do, so I’m gonna take this opportunity with both hands and give it everything I’ve got.”

Robert Peston will perform Luck be A Lady from Guys and Dolls.

Robert Peston performs Luck be A Lady from Guys and Dolls.

Robert Peston revealed: “I love singing though I haven’t sung in front of an audience since university. And I have always adored old Broadway and Hollywood musicals, a passion I inherited from my late dad. I will make a fool of myself, but I could not care less.”

Dr Ranj Singh, who is performing Come What May from Moulin Rouge, is also a secret singer.

Dr Ranj Singh performs Come What May from Moulin Rouge.

“People know me from my medical job, but my very first love was actually music. I've loved singing since I was a little child and it's always been really special to me," he said ahead of the show. I've never had the guts to do it on screen, but this opportunity to perform in front of musical theatre legends was too good to miss!

Finally, Luisa Bradshaw-White will perform This Is Me from The Greatest Showman.

Luisa Bradshaw-White performs This Is Me from The Greatest Showman.

Luisa Bradshaw-White admitted: "It scares me hugely but I really wanted to teach my kids that even though something may be so out of your comfort zone - do it anyway - it could be the best memory of your life. And life is all about pushing boundaries and making memories, right?"

The celebs will be aiming to impress the virtual audience and star panel made up of Elaine Paige, Trevor Dion Nicholas and Samantha Barks.

John Barrowman returns to host the show, which last aired in 2019.

John Barrowman's opening number

He and the panel will also perform, opening the show with the musical favourite, You Can’t Stop the Beat from Hairspray - performed in a way never seen before.

All Star Musicals airs this Sunday at 18.30 on ITV and ITV Hub.