The Mash Report cancelled after four series on BBC Two

The Mash Report has been cancelled by the BBC after four series.

Fronted by Nish Kumar, the satirical and surreal news show first launched in 2017.

With a live studio audience, episodes saw Nish analyse the week’s news stories, lampooning everything from hard news to showbiz and zeitgeist cultural phenomena.

He was joined by a host of regular comedy contributors including Ellie Taylor, Steve N Allen and Rachel Parris.

The BBC this week confirmed that the show will be returning for a fifth series after its last outing in Spring 2020.

They said in a statement: “We are very proud of The Mash Report but in order to make room for new comedy shows we sometimes have to make difficult decisions and it won’t be returning. We would like to thank all those involved in four brilliant series and hope to work with Nish Kumar, Rachel Parris and the team in the future.”

Fans of the series were quick to hope the show will be picked up by another channel.

One wrote on Twitter: "I hope @Channel4 snap The Mash Report up. Great show led by brilliant talents. What a loss to the BBC."