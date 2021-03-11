ITV has announced new casting for its upcoming The Darling Buds of May adaptation.

New TV series The Larkins will be based on H.E. Bates’ classic novel.

Advertisements

Sabrina Bartlett and Tok Stephen will take on the iconic roles of Mariette Larkin and Cedric ‘Charley’ Charlton.

They join Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan who were previously announced as playing Pop & Ma Larkin in the new six-part comedy drama series

Acclaimed screenwriter Simon Nye will adapt the book which were first brought to screen 30 years ago as The Darling Buds of May on ITV.

On joining the series as Mariette Larkin, Sabrina Bartlett said: “I am really REALLY excited to be taking on the role of Mariette Larkin in this new adaption of H.E. Bates novels.

"I can’t wait to bring these heart-warming stories to life alongside such a wonderful team. It’s just the perfect dose of escapism we all need right now”

Tok Stephen on his casting as Cedric ‘Charley’ Charlton added: “I am thrilled to be cast as Charley in such a beloved and wonderful show.

"I can't wait to work alongside Joanna, Bradley and Sabrina. I'm incredibly excited. I hope we can impress fans of the original novels with our version."

A teaser for the new series reads: "Set in the late 1950’s, The Larkins is the story of a working-class family led by the golden-hearted wheeler dealer Pop Larkin and his wife Ma, together with their six children, including the beautiful Mariette.

Advertisements

"Fiercely loyal to each other and their community, each Larkin family member has a strong work ethic, alongside a disinterest in authority. "

A release date is to be confirmed.