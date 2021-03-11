This is MY House start date, celebrity panel and all about BBC One's new show

This is MY House is the new entertainment show coming to BBC One - here's all you need to know.

This is MY House sees four people walk into a home and say, "This Is MY House". The catch, only one of them is telling the truth.

The BBC tease: "This Is MY House promises plenty of laugh out loud moments as each of the four opponents tries to prove that they are the real deal. It’s a fun show that challenges our prejudices and asks a simple question. Can the truth win?"

A celebrity panel will try to guess correctly and if they're right the honest homeowner will win a cash prize.

The new series starts on BBC One on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 at 9PM.

Six episodes will air weekly on TV and online via the BBC iPlayer.

Stacey Dooley will host, joined by comedian and current King of the ballroom, Bill Bailey, comedian and actress Emily Atack, comedian Jamali Maddix and comedian and Loose Woman Judi Love.

Bill Bailey said: "I think it’s a lot of fun, something that everyone needs at the moment, and I’m sure viewers at home are going to love playing along. "

Emily Atack added: "Our job is to find the honest homeowner amongst the imposters, all who have very compelling and believable stories. It’s great fun and it has that play along factor, that viewers at home will love."

Jamali Maddix commented: "I had a good time snooping round people's houses, it's a fun show!"

An Judi Love said: "I am beyond excited to be a part of the show, if you love a good old snoop around someone else’s house like I do, then make sure you join us on This is MY House!"

Each week the celebrity panel will be joined by a guest panellist.

This Is MY House will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 24 March.

Picture: BBC