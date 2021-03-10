The Cube returns to ITV later this year - apply now!

The Cube will be back on ITV later in 2021 with applications now open to take part.

Following the success of last year’s Million Pound specials, the award-winning hit show The Cube will be back on ITV and ITV Hub for a new series.

Phillip Schofield returns to preside over the nerve-wracking gameshow, which sees contestants attempt seemingly simple tasks within the high-pressure confines of the iconic, and often punishing Perspex box.

Airing last October, The Million Pound Cube proved to be the biggest series of the show since 2014 according to ITV.

The new six-part series will once again see pairs of contestants, from the same household, take on the ferocity of The Cube.

ITV tease: "As well as facing solo games, contestants will also face brand new two player challenges as they demonstrate skill and determination by braving The Cube, in the hope of winning a major cash prize.

"Each pair has nine lives to complete seven games, each worth an increasing amount of money, as they move closer to the £250,000 jackpot. Players will have to overcome extreme nerves and frustration as they take on deceivingly simple tasks, but can they beat the tyrant that is The Cube?"

To apply for The Cube, fill in an online application at http://bit.ly/thecube2021

As well as the six-part contestant series, there will also be a two new celebrity specials as famous faces attempt to beat The Cube and win £250,000 for their chosen charity.

Phillip Schofield said today: “It was such a treat to be back in the studio last year, with the pairs of contestants adding a whole new twist on the drama inside the box. This series you’ll see a whole new side to The Cube… get ready to be on the edge of your sofas!”

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV said added: “The Cube remains a firm favourite with our viewers and with the brilliant Phillip Schofield at the helm, it's guaranteed to be another great series packed with drama, tension and entertainment.”