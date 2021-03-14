When is McDonald & Dodds next on TV? All about episode 3 of 2021 series

When is McDonald & Dodds's next episode on TV? Here's all we know!

McDonald & Dodds is the ITV crime drama that features by unlikely British duo - the wildly ambitious DCI McDonald and the shy, modest DS Dodds - who are thrown together to form a rumbustious yet effective partnership.

Advertisements

Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins star in the title roles of the show which is currently airing its second series.

The first two of three episodes have aired on Sunday nights but the release date for the final instalment is to be confirmed.

ITV have said it will air later in 2021 with new detective drama Grace instead taking its place this Sunday (14 March).

The third episode will feature Saira Choudhry, Rosie Day, Nitin Ganatra, Nicholas Goh, Siobhan Hewlett, Sarah Parish and Rhashan Stone.

It tells the story of a social media influencer Rose Boleyn (Rosie Day) who elects to have plastic surgery at a clinic run by soon to be divorced couple Al (Rhashan Stone) and Mariel (Sarah Parish).

After tragedy strikes, McDonald & Dodds are brought in to investigate the clinic and its staff. Nitin Ganatra plays anesthetist Dr Dan McCartney, Saira Choudhry is clinic receptionist Alliyah, Nicholas Goh and Siobhan Hewlett play theatre nurses Jian Yang and Penny Haggard.

McDonald & Dodds airs on ITV.

You can watch episodes of of McDonald & Dodds online via the ITV Hub here or on BritBox here.

Advertisements

The first series is also available on DVD and Amazon Prime Video.

The new series launched to 6.4 million viewers, including non-TV devices and a narrative repeat.