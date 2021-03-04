McDonald & Dodds: Watch a first look at next episode from series 2

Here's a first look at the latest episode of McDonald & Dodds this weekend.

Series 2 of McDonald & Dodds continues on Sunday night on ITV with the second of three feature-length episodes.

Set in picturesque Bath, the series pairs feisty DCI McDonald, who has recently transferred from London’s Met Police, with the unassuming DS Dodds, who has been happily in the background for most of his working life. To McDonald’s surprise they form an unexpectedly effective crime solving partnership.

Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins star in the title roles, joined in the new episode by guest stars Shelley Conn (Liar), Natalie Gumede (Strike), Sharon Rooney (My Mad Fat Diary) and John Thomson (Cold Feet).

Returning cast includes James Murray as Chief Superintendent Houseman, Jack Riddiford as DC Darren Craig with Lily Sacofsky joining as DC Milena Pachiorkowski.

The second episode is titled We Need To Talk About Doreen - you can watch a first trailer above.

A synopsis shares: "A birthday weekend away goes devastatingly wrong when Angela and four of her friends travel down from Glasgow to celebrate in Bath.

"Angela, always the centre of attention, is delighted to have a weekend away from her husband and small child, and can’t wait to party with her best friend Doreen, her sister-in-law Melissa, her sister Cath and her new step-mum Hilary.

"On their first night in town, the ladies meet a group of young rugby players and when the nightclubs close, everyone ends up at a house party at an upscale mansion, near Brunel’s famous Box Hill Tunnel.

"The next morning they wake to hangovers from hell, and when one of the rugby players is found dead on the railway lines near the house, all the party-goers become suspects.

"DCI McDonald and DS Dodds are called in to investigate. The victim, Dominique Aubert - a promising young rugby player - died after drinking a lethal cocktail of what appears to be a date rape drug, making McDonald and Dodds unsure as to whether he was even the intended victim.

"Doreen takes an unusual interest in Dodds while McDonald unearths a tangled web of jealousies around the women and the rugby club. Bath’s finest crime fighters face a daunting challenge to unravel the mystery of Dominique’s death."

McDonald & Dodds is on ITV, Sunday at 8PM. Watch the first episode on the ITV Hub now.