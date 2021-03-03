ITV to air Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview in the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey will air on ITV in the UK.

ITV today (3 March) officially announced it had acquired the rights to air the landmark interview.

Advertisements

Oprah with Meghan and Harry will feature Oprah Winfrey as she sits down with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for an intimate conversation.

It will air on Monday, 8 March at 9PM on ITV and also be available online via the ITV hub.

Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.

Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.

Kevin Lygo, ITV Managing Director Media & Entertainment, said: "This interview is already a national talking point and ITV is pleased to be able to offer UK audiences the opportunity to see it."

Advertisements

The two-hour primetime special is scheduled to air on Sunday, March 7 from 9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT on the CBS Television Network in the U.S.

Unforgotten, which currently airs at 9PM on Mondays, will move to Tuesday night next week.

More on: ITV TV