BBC Three will uncover fiercely competitive world of figure skating in a new documentary series.

Freeze will stream on BBC Three across eight episodes.

Advertisements

The BBC share: "This is a series about a fiercely competitive world where danger and glamour go hand in hand. Where sequinned dresses and manicured nails meet bloodied ankles and fractured limbs. Where some of our greatest athletes spend eight hours a day skating on thin ice in a battle to be the best.

"This gripping two series, eight part boxset lands us in the world of figure skating at a time when the competition is at its’ most ferocious - the run up to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

"We will be following some of the UK’s best skaters over the course of a year as they compete on the national and international circuit, aiming to prove to the judges that they are the cream of the crop.

"Through individual narratives the series will forensically examine what it takes to pull off the most complex moves, and discover the brutal physical limits each skater must push their bodies towards.

"We’ll see their personal highs and lows both on and off the rink; from struggling with finances to nailing the trickiest moves, this will be a punchy, entertaining and no holds barred observational series."

Freeze is one of three new sports docs announced by the BBC.

It joins Gold Rush for BBC One, which tells the story of Britain’s journey to Olympic glory in London 2012 and Gods Of Snooker for BBC Two, which celebrates the golden age of snooker in the 1980s.

Advertisements

Clare Sillery, Head of Commissioning, Documentaries, History and Religion, commented: "I’m delighted to announce three new documentary series telling the compelling stories behind some of Britain’s most loved superstars of the past and also of some of the young hopefuls making a bid for glory in the future.

"These promise to be a thrilling insight into the sheer talent, hard work and sacrifice it takes to make it to the top in sport.”