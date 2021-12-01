Series 6 of BBC drama Peaky Blinders is on its way - here's all you need to know.

Set in Birmingham, Peaky Blinders follows the Shelby crime family in the aftermath of World War I.

The sixth and final series comes to BBC One soon.

Peaky Blinders season 6 release date

The air date for the new series was delayed because of the pandemic. The BBC has now announced the release date will be in "early 2022" but has yet to be more precise.

But suggesting it will be arriving sooner rather than later a first teaser dropped on 1 December.

The BBC tweeted alongside the clip: "He’s back. #PeakyBlinders Series 6 / Streaming early 2022 / @BBCiPlayer"

For now, you can watch all past series of Peaky Blinders online via BBC iPlayer here.

You can also get Peaky Blinders seasons 1 to 5 on DVD or Blu-Ray here. Episodes are also available on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes.

Outside the UK, the show is available to stream on Netflix.

Will Peaky Blinders season 6 be the last?

The BBC previously announced that the upcoming season will be the last on BBC.

However show creator Steven Knight has said "the story will continue in another form."

He shared previously: "Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher.

"We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it.

"While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”