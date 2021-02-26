Funny Festival Live line up revealed for new BBC Two stand up series

The line up for BBC Two's new stand up series Funny Festival Live has been revealed.

Airing over five consecutive nights from Sunday, 7 March to Thursday, 11 March, the show will form part of BBC Comedy’s Festival of Funny.

Each show will feature some of the UK’s top comedy names, and provide a platform for new and emerging talent from across the country.

Recorded in front of a live virtual audience in South London, episodes will be hosted by a different star name - Jason Manford, Jo Brand, Sara Pascoe and Kiri Pritchard-McLean, who will each welcome three top comic performers to the stage.

The series will see an array of the finest and funniest acts including Darren Harriott, Dane Baptiste, Joanne McNally, Chris McCausland, Rachel Fairburn, Zoey Lyons, Judi Love, Nabil Abdulrashid, Rosie Jones, Thanyia Moore and Catherine Bohart with more names to be announced.

Lindsay Jex, series producer said: “It has been a dire year for the entertainment industry and stand-up comedians in particular have suffered, so it’s great to be working with the BBC again to be able to get comics back on stage and in front of a live audience.

"We’ve worked hard to create a bio-secure bubble where comics can perform in front of production staff, plus a virtual audience tuning in from home. The line-ups include a diverse mix of house-hold names and new emerging talent which promises to be a real treat for viewers looking for a bit of a laugh."

Shane Allen, Director of BBC Comedy Commissioning added: “Despite the many challenges in mounting this, it’s vital to give audiences a much-needed boost with fresh new comedy from established and new comedy stars of tomorrow. Many of the TV sitcom and entertainment stars we love forged their careers on the live comedy circuit and it’s crucial we continue to give them the opportunity and support.”

Throughout filming, Funny Festival Live will follow strict guidelines. Performers will be able to hear and interact with virtual audiences, but will be unable to see them.

For virtual tickets to Funny Festival Live, visit: https://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/shows/national-laughter-week-virtual-mar21