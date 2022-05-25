Top Gear 2022 start date and first look trailer as new series comes to BBC One

Top Gear's new 2022 series is on its way - here's all about the 32nd series.

The show is back on BBC One with Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness

Highlights will include a Florida road-trip, Freddie bobsleighing in a Sinclair C5, and the lads putting their dream TV Cop cars through their paces.

A first trailer - below - sees the group face an uncomfortable airport encounter with Customs officials when searches of the presenters luggage reveal a speed gun, a pair of handcuffs and some ‘oily’ boxer shorts - prompting flashbacks to their connection with filming the new series.

When does Top Gear new series start?

Top Gear 2022's new series has been confirmed to start on Sunday, 5 June at 8PM on BBC One. Episodes will continue weekly.

You'll be able to watch episodes on TV and online via the BBC iPlayer.

The new series will feature swamp buggy racing in Naples, Florida as all three presenters enter the unique event, which sees a field of homebuilt aquatic buggies splashing around a circuit cut through an alligator-infested swamp.

On the road in Florida in Team Top Gear’s RV – the 35-foot-long Holiday Rambler Aluma Lite, complete with 7.4-litre Chevrolet V8 engine.

The team will go Donk racing on Miami's quarter-mile drag strip in America’s newest official motorsport, where classic American muscle cars are modified to produce up to 2000bhp.

Meanwhile, to celebrate the genius of Sir Clive Sinclair (RIP), Freddie turns a Sinclair C5 into a bobsleigh – christened the Ski5, obviously – and attempts to hit 60mph down Norway’s Lillehammer’s Olympic luge track.

You can watch a first trailer below!

You can also catch up on past episodes with more than 200 instalments available to watch online via the iPlayer, including the most recent series from last autumn.