BBC Two has announced a new show featuring The Repair Shop's Jay Blades.

Provisionally titled Jay's Workshop, from the makers of The Repair Shop, the new series will see presenter Jay Blades and a gang of volunteers build beautiful furniture for deserving local people in a workshop set within the heart of a community.

A teaser reads: "Whether it’s chairs, cabinets or cocktail bars, Jay and his team will lovingly create each bespoke piece from scratch, before revealing it as a surprise to the deserving recipient.

"But it’s not just the recipients who’ll benefit from the process: Jay knows from his own experience that the sheer joy of making something with your hands can have a transformative effect on confidence and happiness. Now he wants to bring that experience to his workshop volunteers, each with their own personal motivation for joining the team."

Jay Blades said today: “So many people up and down the country have given back to their communities, now it’s time for my community workshop to give back to them.”

Patrick Holland, Controller, BBC Two, added: “Jay is a special talent and I’m delighted that he’ll be opening the doors of his new workshop on BBC Two. It promises to be filled with great craft skills, beautiful objects and amazing community stories.”

Katy Thorogood, Creative Director at programme makers Ricochet, said: “We’re thrilled to be making this big-hearted series that celebrates the joy of making along with the pleasure of giving, in a format that chimes with the need for kindness right now.”

The six-part series will air on BBC Two.