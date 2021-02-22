Traces series 2 cast confirmed as hit drama returns to Alibi

The cast for the second series of Traces has been confirmed.

Based on an original idea by best-selling crime writer Val McDermid, Traces is a suspense-fuelled thriller where forensic science takes centre stage.

The first series originally aired in 2019 on UKTV's Alibi and was recently broadcast on BBC One.

A second series of Traces was previously announced, due to begin on Alibi on TV.

It's now been confirmed that the cast of series 2 of Traces will see Molly Windsor (Make Up, Cheat) reclaim her role as Emma Hedges, alongside Martin Compston (Line of Duty, The Nest) as Daniel Macafee.

Also returning are Laura Fraser (The Pact, Better Call Saul) as Prof. Sarah Gordon, Jennifer Spence (Trigger Me, You Me Her) as Prof. Kathy Torrance and Michael Nardone (The Night Manager, Guilt) as DCI Neil McKinven.

Amelia Bullmore will return to write the second series with Jess Williams (Grantchester, Call the Midwife).

A teaser for the new episodes shares: "Series two will continue to delve into the world of forensic science, as the women of SIFA carefully analyse traces of evidence to help get to the bottom of who's behind a series of cruel bombings in Dundee.

"The city is on edge as the pressure rises to identify the mystery bomber before the next bomb goes off."

Alibi is currently available on Sky 132/826, Virgin 126/200, BT 312/382, TalkTalk 312, TV Player On demand on Sky, Virgin, BT and TalkTalk.

At the time of writing series 1 of Traces is currently online on BBC iPlayer here.

