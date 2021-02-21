Will there be a Finding Alice series 2? Latest on the ITV drama

Finding Alice just wrapped up on ITV with its first series - and fans already want to know if there will be a second.

Finding Alice stars Keeley Hawes in the title role, a woman whose husband’s sudden and accidental death unearths a trail of secrets, debt, suspicion and criminality.

Advertisements

The first series had six episodes but is more on the way?

Will Finding Alice return for series two?

At the time of writing ITV has yet to confirm what's in store for Finding Alice.

Series 2 of Finding Alice hasn't been officially announced - but the ending of series 1 (which we won't spoil in this article) certainly appeared to set up for a second season.

Isabella Pappas, who stars as Alice's daughter Charlotte, teased to the Metro newspaper of the first series ending: "It answers the questions that season one presents but then it gives us a beautiful opening for another season.

"The thing that I find so interesting in terms of the writing is that you’ve got all these questions that you want answered. And then, when you finally get the answers in the last episode, something even bigger happens and you’re like, 'Oh no. I want the answer to that now'.

"So all of these tiny answers kind of come together to create one bigger kind of question."

Advertisements

We'll keep this article updated on any official news of Finding Alice series 2.

Watch Finding Alice on TV and online

Finding Alice series 1 premiered on ITV on Sunday, 17 January at 9PM. Episodes aired on TV weekly.

You can watch the series in full online via the ITV Hub here or BritBox here.

The series has six episodes.

Alongside Hawes and Pappas, the cast features Joanna Lumley (Gangster Granny, Absolutely Fabulous) and Nigel Havers (Benidorm, Coronation Street) as Alice’s parents Sarah and Roger, and Jason Merrells (Agatha Raisin, Safe House) as her husband Harry.

Advertisements

They're joined by Gemma Jones (Gentleman Jack, Unforgotten) and Kenneth Cranham (Hatton Garden, Bancroft) as Minnie and Gerry, Alice’s in-laws, George Webster as George and Sharon Rooney (The Capture, No Offence) as Alice’s sister-in-law Nicola.

Picture: ITV