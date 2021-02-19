Mare of Easttown is the new drama coming to Sky Atlantic and NOW TV - here's all you need to know.

The seven-part series features Academy Award® winner Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan, a small-town detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her.

The limited series will air weekly from Monday 19 April 2021 on TV on Sky Atlantic and stream online from NOW TV.

Watch a first trailer below...

Mare of Easttown is an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present.

It also stars Julianne Nicholson (The Outsider) as Lori Ross, Mare’s best friend since childhood; three-time Emmy®-winner Jean Smart (Watchmen) as Helen, Mare's mother; Angourie Rice (Black Mirror) as Siobhan Sheehan, Mare’s teenaged daughter and Evan Peters (American Horror Story) as Detective Colin Zabel, the county detective called in to assist with Mare's investigation.

They're joined by Guy Pearce (Mildred Pierce) as Richard Ryan, a local creative writing professor; Cailee Spaeny (Devs) as Erin McMenamin, an isolated teen living with her volatile father; David Denman (Outcast) as Frank Sheehan, Mare’s ex-husband and John Douglas Thompson (Let Them All Talk) as Chief Carter, Mare's boss at the Easttown Police Department.

Completing the cast are Patrick Murney (Seven Seconds) as Kenny McMenamin, Erin's father; James McArdle (Ammonite) as Deacon Mark Burton; Sosie Bacon (Here and Now) as Carrie Layden, Drew’s mother and Kevin’s ex-girlfriend; Joe Tippett (Rise) as John Ross, Lori's husband and high school sweetheart; and Neal Huff (The Wire) as Mare’s cousin, Father Dan Hastings.

Mare of Easttown will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV on Monday 19 April.