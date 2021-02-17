Conversations With Friends cast announced for BBC Three TV adaptation

The cast for BBC Three's TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's Conversations With Friends has been revealed.

Conversations With Friends is the award-winning debut novel Sally Rooney who also wrote Normal People which was previously adapted for TV last year.

The same producers will work on the new adaption, with the cast confirmed today.

Conversations With Friends cast

Alison Oliver, an emerging talent from Lir Academy (whose graduates include Normal People’s Paul Mescal) will play Frances and Sasha Lane (American Honey, The Miseducation Of Cameron Post) will star as Bobbi.

They'll be joined by Joe Alwyn (The Favourite, A Christmas Carol) as Nick and Jemima Kirke (Sex Education, Girls) as Melissa.

Normal People's director Lenny Abrahamson and writer Alice Birch will work on the adaption alongside writers Mark O’Halloran (Rialto), Meadhbh McHugh (Asking For It) and Susan Soon He Stanton (Succession) on the 12-part drama.

A synopsis of the series shares: "Conversations With Friends follows Frances (Alison Oliver), a 21 year old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.

"Frances is observant, cerebral and sharp. Her ex-girlfriend, now best friend, Bobbi (Sasha Lane) is self-assured, outspoken and compelling.

"Though they broke up three years ago, Frances and Bobbi are virtually inseparable and perform spoken word poetry together in Dublin. It’s at one of their shows that they meet Melissa (Jemima Kirke), an older writer, who is fascinated by the pair.

"Bobbi and Frances start to spend time with Melissa and her husband, Nick (Joe Alwyn), a handsome but reserved actor. While Melissa and Bobbi flirt with each other openly, Nick and Frances embark on an intense, secret affair that is surprising to them both.

"Soon the affair begins to test the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to reconsider her sense of self, and the friendship she holds so dear."

Filming will take place later in 2021 in Dublin, Belfast and other international locations to be confirmed.

Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, said: "Lenny's deep affinity for Sally's writing and talent for finding actors to bring her fictional creations to life played a huge part in bringing Normal People so successfully to screen.

"In casting Alison, Sasha, Joe and Jemima, that same flair and instinct is in evidence and we cant wait to see how they will bring Frances, Bobbi, Nick and Melissa to life."

Conversations With Friends will stream online across 12 episodes on BBC Three in the UK and Hulu in the US in 2022.

It will also air on TV on BBC One in the UK.