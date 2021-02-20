Saturday Night Takeaway is back for 2021 - what time is the show on tonight and who's on the guest list?

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is back to brighten up our weekends with the happiest ninety minutes of the week.

The Geordie duo return with a virtual audience and a whole host of new and exclusive features, guests, live surprises and outrageous stunts along with all of the Saturday Night Takeaway favourites.

Watch Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway on TV and online

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway 2021 will start on Saturday, 20 February.

Episodes will air at 7PM on ITV. You'll also be able to watch online and catch up via the ITV Hub here.

Plus, for the first time ever, Saturday Night Takeaway will also have an exclusive online show on the ITV Hub featuring new interviews with Ant & Dec and exclusive behind the scenes gossip.

Who's on Saturday Night Takeaway tonight?

In the first episode (20 February), Saturday Night Takeaway will welcome It's A Sin star and Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander as the guest announcer.

Jamie & Harry Redknapp will put themselves under control of Ant & Dec in I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Of Me Ear while Gary Barlow will close the episode with a spectacular End Of The Show Show.

Plus, Ant and Dec will launch a brand new giveaway for viewers at home.

As for what else is planned for this year's series, Undercover and I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Of Me Ear will both return for the new series with some of the biggest celebrities taking part including Davina McCall, Sir Mo Farah and Jamie & Harry Redknapp

After The Honoured trilogy series, a brand-new mini-series called Double Trouble will air weekly - Ant & Dec have been cloned and the clones have gone rogue! The new adventure will feature many celebrities including Bear Grylls, Prue Leith, Rob Brydon, Alison Hammond and Jermaine Jenas.

Fleur East is back with a brand new segment and Stephen Mulhern returns to put the boys through his usual brand of high-octane, surprise Ant vs Dec challenges.

As always, each episode will end with one lucky viewer getting the chance to Win The Ads.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, Saturdays at 7PM on ITV from 20 February.

