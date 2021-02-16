The Answer Trap: Anita Rani to front new Channel 4 game show - apply now!

Anita Rani will host a brand new game show called The Answer Trap on Channel 4.

The series, which will air as part of the day time schedule, sees two teams play against each other to secure as much prize money as they can.

Advertisements

Channel 4 explains: "Host Anita Rani will challenge the teams to place answers from a series of lists into their relevant categories. However not all the answers belong in the categories, some are devilish decoys - Answer Traps.

"The Answer Traps have been set by iconic quizzers Bobby Seagull and Frank Paul, with the brainiacs competing to see who can catch the most players in their traps.

"If the teams can assign the answers to the correct categories and avoid the traps, they get the opportunity to play for a £10,000 jackpot on the final question."

Anita said: “For as long as I can remember I have loved all the classic C4 daytime quizzes, I am actually quite obsessed with them! To be the host of their latest format is a dream come true and I cannot wait to welcome you all to The Answer Trap.”

You can apply online here to take part in the series.

Jo Street, Head of Channel 4 Daytime and Features, added: “I’m chuffed to bits that Channel 4 is announcing another smart woman at the helm of a brilliant quiz show. I hope Anita will have a lot of fun with Bobby and Frank and the audience will enjoy playing along and avoiding their pesky traps!”

Advertisements

Jayne Stanger, commissioning editor, Daytime and Features, for Channel 4, commented: “Channel 4 has a great history of popular daytime quizzes that our viewers love to play along with.

"The Answer Trap is a fantastic new format and I’m thrilled the excellent Anita Rani is joining our line-up of strong and brilliant women on Channel 4.”

The 30 episode series will be made by Objective Media Group Entertainment, made out of Objective Media Group Scotland.

OMG Entertainment’s Ed de Burgh and Ben Shephard commented: “We’re so excited to have Anita presenting this brilliant new quiz. It promises to be a great mix of fun, general knowledge, luck and devious boffinry - even the most practiced quizzers will have difficulty not falling for The Answer Trap!”

Martin Oxley, Executive Producer for Motion Content Group added: “Trapping and testing quiz contestants has never been so much fun as it is in The Answer Trap.

Advertisements

"We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Anita and the Channel 4 Daytime team and be in such illustrious quiz show company as the team at OMG Entertainment.”

Picture: Channel 4