Tracy Beaker new 2021 series - how to watch online, cast and number of episodes

Tracy Beaker is back for 2021 in new series My Mum Tracy Beaker - here's all you need to know.

My Mum Tracy Beaker is based on Jacqueline Wilson's recent book of the same name.

The latest in the Tracy Beaker series, it follows now adult Tracy and her daughter Jess, as they try to scrape by financially, but with a close and loving bond that Tracy missed out on with her own mum.

Watch My Mum Tracy Beaker on TV and online

My Mum Tracy Beaker has three 30 minute episodes.

They will air daily on TV on CBBC at 5PM between Friday, 12 February and Sunday 14 February.

Alternatively all three episodes are available to watch immediately via the BBC iPlayer here from 5PM on Friday, 12 February.

Alongside the individual episodes, a single 'Movie' version is available to watch the series in full at once.

My Mum Tracy Beaker cast

Dani Harmer reprises her role as Tracy Beaker, pictured above alongside curly-haired daughter Jess, played by talented newcomer Emma Davies.

The show will also welcome some familiar faces with Tracy’s adopted mum Cam (Lisa Coleman), Tracy’s birth mum Carly (Ruth Gemmell) and her nemesis Justine Littlewood (Montanna Thompson) all returning.

New casting includes Jordan Duvigneau as Sean Godfrey, Tracy's new boyfriend and Danielle Henry as Jess' teacher Miss Mary Oliver.

As for what to expect from the plot, a synopsis of the new series shares: "Jess Beaker loves nothing more than spending time with her mum in their cosy little flat, hanging out at the café where Tracy waits tables or joining Tracy on her shifts as a dog walker.

"When Jess accidentally gets into a tussle with Tyrone, the boy who teases her at school, Tracy - in classic Beaker style - flies off the handle at Jess’ teacher Miss Oliver. Annoyed with herself about her outburst, Tracy ends up at the gym looking for kickboxing classes to channel her ‘anger issues’ and bumps into gym owner and childhood friend Sean Godfrey, who also happens to be a recently retired and very rich footballer.

"Jess isn’t so sure about Sean Godfrey when he asks Tracy on a date, and neither is Tracy. But Sean soon wins Tracy round, as well as charming the residents of Jess and Tracy’s estate. Tyrone in particular is very impressed with the celebrity status of Tracy’s new boyfriend, but Jess is less easily charmed.

"Although when Sean surprises Jess with Alfie, a dog of her own, Jess doesn’t know what to think. As Tracy and Sean’s relationship starts to get serious, Jess is worried that their cosy little world is about to be disrupted."

Dani Harmer said: “Words can’t describe how excited I am to bring Tracy back! I’m just like all the fans, and have been desperate to find out what Tracy has been up to and where her next journey is going to take her."