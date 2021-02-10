Unforgotten series 4 release date and cast confirmed as ITV drama returns

Unforgotten series 4 is on its way back to ITV - when does it start and who's on the cast?

The award-winning drama will be back on TV in February with a new season which charts a fresh investigation into another emotionally-charged cold case murder.

Here's all you need to know about the new series...

When does Unforgotten series 4 start?

Unforgotten series 4 will start on Monday, 22 February at 9PM on ITV.

As well as watching on TV, you'll be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

The new series has six episodes.

Unforgotten series 4 cast

BAFTA nominated actors Nicola Walker (Last Tango In Halifax, The Split) and Sanjeev Bhaskar (Yesterday, Goodness Gracious Me) will reprise their roles as DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan for series 4 of Unforgotten.

They'll be joined by Sheila Hancock (New Tricks, Delicious), Susan Lynch (Killing Eve, Apple Tree Yard), Phaldut Sharma (Hanna, EastEnders), Liz White (Life On Mars, Ackley Bridge), Andy Nyman (Wanderlust, Peaky Blinders), Clare Calbraith (Baptiste, Little Boy Blue) and Lucy Speed (Marcella, National Treasure).

Returning to the cast are Peter Egan (Downton Abbey, Hold The Sunset), Alastair Mackenzie (Deep Water, Cold Feet), Carolina Main (Blood, Grantchester), Lewis Reeves (Uncle, Inspector George Gently) and Jordan Long (Prime Suspect 1973, SS-GB).

What to expect from series 4

The fourth series of Unforgotten opens with the grim discovery of a dismembered body in a scrap metal yard, which the team believe has been stored in a domestic freezer for thirty years.

A unique Millwall Football Club tattoo leads to the victim being identified as Matthew Walsh, a young man in his mid-twenties who went missing in March 1990.

The plot follows the investigation as the team attempt to find out what happened to Matthew.

Meanwhile, Cassie also faces difficult times at home with her personal life.

Unforgotten returns Monday, 22 February at 9PM on ITV

A full DVD box set of Unforgotten series 1 to 3 is available here.

You can also stream the first three series online via BritBox.

