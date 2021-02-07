McDonald & Dodds series 2 first look as a host of guest stars join cast

ITV has revealed a first look at series 2 of McDonald & Dodds ahead of its return to TV.

McDonald & Dodds follows crime mysteries investigated by unlikely British duo - the wildly ambitious DCI McDonald and the shy, modest DS Dodds - who are thrown together to form a rumbustious yet effective partnership.

After a first outing in 2020, McDonald & Dodds will return for series 2 on ITV soon.

While a start date has yet to be announced, ITV has revealed a first look at the first of three three feature-length episodes that make up season two.

CATHY TYSON as Jackie, MARTIN KEMP as Mick, PATSY KENSIT as Barbara and RUPERT GRAVES as Gordon. Picture: ITV/Mammoth Screen

Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins return to reprise their roles as DCI McDonald and DS Dodds with James Murray as Chief Superintendent Houseman, Jack Riddiford as DC Darren Craig and Lily Sacofsky joining as DC Milena Pachiorkowski.

In the first episode a hot air balloon trip endd in murder, with guest stars Rob Brydon, Rupert Graves, Martin Kemp, Patsy Kensit and Cathy Tyson.

The suspects in the investigation are a group of friends who achieved notoriety in the 1980s played by Rupert Graves, (Gordon), Martin Kemp (Mick), Patsy Kensit (Barbara) and Cathy Tyson (Jackie).

Rob Brydon plays Roy from the Air Incident Investigation Agency who assists McDonalds & Dodds with their enquiries.

ROB BRYDON as Roy. Picture: ITV/Mammoth Screen

JASON WATKINS as DS Dodds and ROB BRYDON as Roy Gilbert. Picture: ITV/Mammoth Screen

The second film will guest star Shelley Conn, Natalie Gumede, Sharon Rooney and John Thomson as a group of friends who travel to Bath for a birthday party only to wake up to find one of the guests dead.

The third episode will feature Saira Choudhry, Rosie Day, Nitin Ganatra, Nicholas Goh, Siobhan Hewlett, Sarah Parish and Rhashan Stone, telling the story of a social media influencer who elects to have plastic surgery before tragedy strikes.

McDonald & Dodds series 2 comes to ITV soon.

For now you can watch the first series of McDonald & Dodds online via the ITV Hub here or on BritBox here.

The first series is also available on DVD and Amazon Prime Video.