Rose Matafeo stand up special Horndog coming to BBC One and BBC Three

Rose Matafeo's stand up special Horndog will arrive on the BBC this February.

Comedian, writer, and actor Rose Matafeo’s (Taskmaster, Baby Done) Edinburgh Comedy Award winning show will air on TV on BBC One in February.

It'll also be available to watch online via BBC Three, with air dates and release dates to be announced.

Rose has kissed nearly ten men in her life, AKA she’s a total horndog. Her brand new special of critically applauded stand-up is whirlwind of mid-20s angst and fizzing obsession which enjoyed successful sell-out performances around the world, before making its television debut on HBO Max in the U.S. last year.

New Zealand born Rose has established herself as one of the most exciting new voices in comedy and is firmly fixed as the “voice of millennials” (Comedy Awards). She is currently working on her debut romcom Starstruck, which is set to launch later this year on BBC Three and HBO Max.

A regular face on screen, January saw Rose star in the feature film Baby Done (exec produced by Taika Waititi), while she has featured on BAFTA winning Taskmaster (Ch4), Have I Got News For You (BBC One), The Royal Variety Performance (ITV 1), Unspun with Matt Forde (Dave), Ultimate Worrier (Dave), Hypothetical (UKTV), The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice (Channel 4), The Last Leg (Channel 4), and performed on Conan (TBS).

Rose has acted in BBC One’s W1A, BBC Three’s Pls Like and Climaxed, and E4’s Dead Pixels, while she wrote and starred in the three-part series Rose Matafeo: Temp for Channel 4’s Comedy Blaps.