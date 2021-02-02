Bloodlands cast and first look at new BBC One drama with James Nesbitt

Bloodlands is the new drama with James Nesbitt coming to BBC One - here's all you need to know.

Bloodlands sees James Nesbitt starring as Northern Irish police detective Tom Brannick

When a car containing a possible suicide note is pulled out of Strangford Lough, Tom quickly connects it to an infamous cold case with enormous personal significance. Bloodlands follows his dogged hunt for a legendary assassin known as 'Goliath', an explosive cat-and-mouse game where the stakes have never been higher.

Bloodlands will start on BBC One later in 2021 - for now you can watch a first look trailer below...

Bloodlands cast

Joining James Nesbitt (The Missing, Cold Feet) in the drama are Lisa Dwan (Top Boy, Trust), Lorcan Cranitch (Fortitude, The Dig), Charlene McKenna (Ripper Street, Vienna Blood), Ian McElhinney (Derry Girls, Game Of Thrones), Lola Petticrew (My Left Nut, Come Home), Chris Walley (The Young Offenders, 1917), Michael Smiley (Luther, Death and Nightingales), Kathy Kiera Clarke (Derry Girls, The Pale Horse), and Susan Lynch (Happy Valley, Save Me).

Additional cast include Peter Ballance, Asan N’Jie, Cara Kelly and Flora Montgomery.

James Nesbitt said: “It’s great to be back making a drama in and about Northern Ireland, which now has a film and television industry as good as any in the world.

"We have compelling scripts from a brilliant young writer who was raised in County Down, which are very exciting and psychologically complex. I can’t wait to start.”

The piece will be written by Chris Brandon and executive produced by Line Of Duty and Bodyguard's Jed Mercurio.

Chris Brandon said: “I’m absolutely delighted that the first opportunity I get to tell a story on this scale, it is one that is so close to home and the people and places that raised me.

"On top of that, to be telling it with James Nesbitt, Jed Mercurio and the incredible team at HTM is a total privilege.”

Jed Mercurio added: “It's been incredibly rewarding to discover Chris Brandon's work and to witness the development of an outstanding new voice in contemporary television thriller writing, added to which everyone at HTM Television is honoured an actor of James Nesbitt's brilliance will star in our debut production.”

