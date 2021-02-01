Line Of Duty series 2 to air on BBC One for the first time

Series two of Line Of Duty is to air on BBC One for the first time from Saturday.

The second series of Jed Mercurio’s hit drama introduced Keeley Hawes as guest series lead DI Lindsay Denton, alongside returning leads Martin Compston (Steve Arnott), Adrian Dunbar (Ted Hastings) and Vicky McClure (Kate Fleming).

Originally airing in 2014 on BBC Two, the series also starred Mark Bonnar as DCC Mike Dryden, Craig Parkinson as DS ‘Dot’ Cottan, Neil Morrissey as DC Nigel Morton, and Jessica Raine as AC-12’s new recruit DC Georgia Trotman.

Series 2 of Line Of Duty will air on BBC One from 9PM on Saturday, 6 February.

Keeley Hawes said: “I’m thrilled that Line Of Duty series two is heading to BBC One on Saturdays at 9pm. It’s so exciting to be introducing DI Denton to a new audience. Brace yourselves though - it’s Jed Mercurio and we all know where that could lead...”

Mark Bonnar added: “Line Of Duty remains a huge high point of my career, and one I’m immensely proud of. To work on Jed’s incredible script with that company of actors made for a very special experience indeed.”

Line Of Duty showrunner Jed Mercurio commented: "I'm delighted viewers are getting the chance to see Line Of Duty Series 2 on BBC One for the first time. Keeley Hawes' iconic performance as Lindsay Denton turned us into a watercooler series brilliantly supported by Mark Bonnar, Craig Parkinson, Neil Morrissey and Jessica Raine. Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar came into their own as AC-12's Tremendous Trio."

Simon Heath, Line Of Duty’s executive producer for World Productions, commented: “Almost seven years to the day since its BBC2 debut, I’m delighted that the BBC1 audience will get to experience the gripping pyrotechnics of Line Of Duty 2, as the AC12 trio go head to head with two of their most iconic foes, in Keeley Hawes’ Lindsay Denton and Craig Parkinson’s The Caddy.”

Series 6 of Line Of Duty is currently expected to start later in 2021 on BBC One.

All five past series are currently available to stream exclusively in the UK on BBC iPlayer.