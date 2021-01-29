A host of comedians will provide commentary as singletons search for love in a new dating show.

Dating No Filter is coming to Sky One and NOW TV, launching 25 February 2021.

The show will see members of the public head out on blind dates across the country - while some of the UK's best comedians watch on in delight.

Comedians including Daisy May Cooper, Joel Dommett, Judi Love, Chunkz, Yung Filly, Josh Widdicombe, Susan Wokoma and Tom Allen have signed up for the series.

They're joined by Rosie Jones, Tom Lucy, Suzie Ruffell, Munya Chawawa, Donna Preston, Verona Rose, Abi Clarke and Maddy Lucy Dann.

They will team up in pairs to spectate the dates.

Sky tease: "The comedy duos will watch and weigh in on the dates, giving hysterically unfiltered observations on every awkward interaction and heart-warming moment as they root for love to conquer all!

"The singletons will be treated to a range of activities to try to break the ice; from axe throwing and ballroom dancing, to pole dancing and a visit to a goat farm!

Daisy May Cooper said: “I cannot tell you the amount of times Susie and I have been sat in Wetherspoons p***** on Pinot analysing other people’s cringey Tinder dates. Now we’re getting paid for it…..honestly can’t believe it.”

Susan Wokoma commented: “Its absolutely criminal to call laughing at dates with my closest pal Daisy, work! I can’t wait for everyone to watch us crying with hysterics at the weird world of dating.”

Judi Love added: “I’m excited to join Dating No Filter because it’s real, you get to see dates and the running commentary at the same time. It’s new, it’s fresh, it’s engaging.”