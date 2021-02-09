Interior Design Masters 2021 contestants, results and spoilers from BBC Two series

Interior Design Masters is back for 2021 on BBC Two - here's all you need to know about series 2.

Interior Design Masters welcomes ten talented up-and-coming interior designers taking part in the biggest design challenge of their lives.

Series 2 sees Alan Carr hosting with design expert and former editor of Elle Decoration, Michelle Ogundehin, as the series judge.

Each week Michelle set the contestants a different commercial design challenge before judging their designs together with a special guest judge.

Alongside the guest judge, Michelle will eliminate one designer each week until one is left. They are competing to win an extraordinary prize of a commercial contract with one of the UK’s top boutique hotels in the Lake District. It’s a life-changing opportunity for one of these ten designers.

Interior Design Masters contestants and results so far

Here are the ten Interior Design Masters contestants taking part in the show, plus where to find them on Instagram with all their usernames!

Barbara Ramani - 34-year-old former Visual Merchandiser from Brighton

Instagram username: @barbara_ramani_interiors

Charlotte Beevor - 28-year-old textile designer from London

Instagram username: @charlottebeevor

Jonathan Burns - 45-year-old retail executive from Worthing

Instagram username: @jonathanscottinteriors

Lynsey Ford - 36-year-old architect from West Yorkshire

Instagram username: @lynseyforddesign

Micaela Sharp - 33-year-old upholsterer from South-East London

Instagram username: @micaelasharpdesign

Paul Moneypenny - 32-year-old retail manager from Belfast

Instagram username: @moneypennyinteriors

Peter Grech - 33-year-old former doctor from Cheshire

Instagram username: @thespacemaker_interiors

Siobhan - 42-year-old NHS worker from West Yorkshire

Instagram username: @interiorcurve

ELIMINATED WEEK 2: Amy Wilson - 43-year-old mother of three from Leeds

Instagram username: @amywilsoninteriors

ELIMINATED WEEK 1: Mona W - 38-year-old film set designer from Brixton

Instagram username: @monmondesign

Interior Design Masters air date

Interior Design Masters airs on Tuesdays nights at 8PM on BBC Two from 2 February.

The series will air weekly across 8 episodes.

You can watch on TV and watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.

Interior Design Masters spoilers

In episode three (16 February) the eight reaining contestants discover that this week's task is all about transforming a tired wedding venue.

They are put into teams of four. One team must observe a maximalist brief, the other team have to create spaces based on a concept of understated glamour. Each designer is given a hotel bedroom to design that must incorporate the team brief. Michelle informs them that the two weakest designers this week will be sent home, which sends ripples of anxiety through the contestants.

With only two days to complete their makeovers, they need to decide how to make the best use of their time to ensure they get their spaces finished for the client.

Team Understated Glamour have kept to a fairly muted palette, but introduced some clever design tricks to hide unsightly internal bathrooms and dated features in the old rooms. There’s meltdown for one designer who just can’t keep on top of all the work in her bridal suite, and a disaster for another who discovers that paint and carpet aren’t a great combination.

Team Maximalist aren’t holding back this week. They’re all going big, but in very different directions! The designer taking on their team’s bridal suite decides he will put vastly different combinations of clashing and contrasting wallpapers on every wall. Another is concentrating most of the effort on the central element of the room - the bed. The last two have settled on fairly similar concepts, but who will do it best?

Helping Michelle to decide who has or hasn’t met the brief is guest judge Kit Kemp. Renowned for her work with the Firmdale Hotel group, Kit is a highly regarded British interior stylist and designer.

You can catch up on the series on BBC iPlayer.