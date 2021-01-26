Temple series 2 trailer and release date as drama returns for 2021

Temple series 2 is on its way to TV - watch a first look trailer here.

The hit drama series returns for another outing on Sky One and NOW TV later this year.

Although an exact release date is to be confirmed, Sky say the show will premiere in the autumn.

For now you can watch a first look video below...

A synopsis of the second series shares: "Temple is back and this time, Daniel is in even deeper trouble.

"In the first season, he just about kept the plates in the air as he looked after his wife, Beth, in an illicit clinic underneath Temple tube station. But now everything comes crashing down as Beth wakes from her coma and demands answers.

"Eve wants to know why her parents have been lying to her, Lee joins forces with a charismatic activist and Anna is desperate to make something positive out of the situation, even if that means luring patients to the bunker for some illegal trials.

The cast sees Mark Strong, Carice van Houten, Daniel Mays, Catherine McCormack, Lily Newmark, Ryan McKen and Tobi King Bakare all return, joined by new faces as the story continues in dramatic and unexpected ways.

Amongst the new arrivals are dubious and deeply unpredictable underworld fixer Gubby, played by BAFTA-winner Rhys Ifans and his poetic but frequently inebriated medical assistant, Dermot, played by Michael Smiley. Also joining are BIFA-winner Ruthxjiah Bellenea , Mandeep Dhillon, Jamie Michie, Will Keen and Bafta winner Gbemisola Ikumelo.