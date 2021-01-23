The Wheel series 2 confirmed! Michael McIntyre game show set to return

Michael McIntyre will return for a second series of The Wheel, the BBC has announced.

The new game show first launched last year to big viewing figures on Saturday nights.

The BBC has confirmed that the show will be back with a bumper sixteen episode second series due to start later in 2021.

On The Wheel, celebrity guests attempt to help members of the public win big cash prizes.

In each episode three contestants hope to answer their way to a fortune, guided by seven celebrity experts. Can the famous faces help them to win life-changing cash? That all depends on the spin of The Wheel.

On returning for a second series, Michael McIntyre said: “I am thrilled by the success of The Wheel. The series was so much fun to host and I love how the gameplay in every show was so different but always entertaining and suspenseful.

"And having socially distanced strangers sing 'The Wheel' to me on my daily walk has been the unexpected pleasure of lockdown!”

Dan Baldwin, Managing Director at programme makers Hungry McBear Media added: “We are delighted to get a second series of ‘The Wheel’ commissioned.

"It is a brilliant hybrid of an entertainment show and quiz, one minute you’re belly laughing, then you’re singing the theme tune, and then your whole family is screaming “Donegal! the answer is Donegal!” Is there a better way to spend a Saturday night?”

Kate Phillips, Acting Controller BBC One commented: “The Wheel has quickly made its mark on Saturday nights with the absolutely brilliant Michael McIntyre at the helm.

"It’s been fantastic to see the show become a Saturday night favourite on BBC One and we can’t wait for another series full of laughs, spins and big wins.”

For information on how to apply for the next series of Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel, visit https://www.bbc.co.uk/thewheel

The first series is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now here.

Picture: BBC