Traces series 2 confirmed - when it will be on TV?

Traces will return for a second series, it's been confirmed.

Based on an original idea by best-selling crime writer Val McDermid, Traces is a suspense-fuelled thriller where forensic science takes centre stage.

The first series originally aired in 2019 on UKTV's Alibi and was recently broadcast on BBC One.

Series 2 of Traces is currently scheduled to start in 2021 on Alibi. An exact start date and cast are to be announced.

Amelia Bullmore will return to write the second series with Jess Williams (Grantchester, Call the Midwife).

Amelia Bullmore said: "It's so exciting to be returning to Traces, and I'm loving working with Jess Williams."

Set in Scotland and exploring the world of SIFA, the Scottish Institute of Forensic Science, series one introduced Emma Hedges, Prof. Sarah Gordon and Prof. Kathy Torrance who together used the rigors of forensic science to uncover the truth about the murder of Emma's mother.

Series two will continue to delve into the world of forensic science, as the women of SIFA carefully analyse traces of evidence to help get to the bottom of who's behind a series of cruel bombings in Dundee. The city is on edge as the pressure rises to identify the mystery bomber before the next bomb goes off.

Philippa Collie Cousins, drama commissioner for UK TV, said: "I am passionate about delivering the best of crime drama series to Alibi and ensuring they become much loved returners, resonating with UK and global audiences.

"Traces is ramping up with its hallmark forensic focus, nuanced characters and explosive surprises, it promises to be thought provoking and entertaining. The series is a fantastic piece of storytelling with three creatives at the very top of their game in Nicola, Amelia and Val."

Emma Ayech, channel director for Alibi, added: "We were all thrilled by the success of the first series on Alibi, and it is testament to the incredibly gripping storyline played out by some world class actors. I can't wait to see what the second series has in store and welcome the viewers back into the world of SIFA."

Nicola Shindler, executive producer, said: "I can't wait to dive back into the world of Traces with the brilliant women of SIFA, tackling even more shocking crimes and facing up to all their own increasingly complicated lives."

At the time of writing series 1 of Traces is currently online on BBC iPlayer here.

Picture: UKTV