Interior Design Masters series 2 coming to BBC Two in 2021 with Alan Carr

Interior Design Masters is back for series 2 in 2021 on BBC Two.

The new eight-part series will see Alan Carr host, taking over from Fearne Cotton who fronted the first series in 2019.

Leading authority on design, trends and interiors, Michelle Ogundehin will reprise her role as series judge with the help of design gurus and industry experts as specialist guest judges each week.

Interior Design Masters will start on BBC Two in February 2021 with an exact launch date to be confirmed.

Ten aspiring interior designers on the cusp of turning professional are taking part in the biggest design challenge of their lives.

Every week Michelle sets the designers a different commercial design challenge and will then scrutinize their designs alongside some big-name industry specialists.

Some weeks working in teams and some weeks as individuals, every week Series Judge Michelle will ultimately decide what constitutes a winning design, but also pass judgement on the weakest approaches.

Alongside the week's guest judge, Michelle will decide which designer is eliminated, ending their dreams of making a name for themselves in the ferociously competitive design world.

Episode one will see Michelle joined by renowned interior designer and guest judge Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen. Lover of impactful design and bold concepts, Laurence is not backwards in coming forward on what he thinks makes great design.

Alan Carr said: “I just can’t wait to get started on this. I’m such a huge fan of interior design and I’m chomping at the bit to see what these wonderfully creative people have in store for us.”

Series judge and internationally renowned interiors expert, Michelle Ogundehin, added: “I’m thrilled to be back for a second series to discover even more untapped design talent for Interior Design Masters.

"We had so many brilliant and exciting designs and designers on series one that I can’t wait to get going and see what the next cohort has to offer!

Episodes will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Picture: BBC