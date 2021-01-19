ITV has revealed a cast of guest stars who will appear in the second series of McDonald & Dodds.

McDonald & Dodds follows crime mysteries investigated by unlikely British duo - the wildly ambitious DCI McDonald and the shy, modest DS Dodds - who are thrown together to form a rumbustious yet effective partnership.

McDonald & Dodds series 2 was confirmed in 2020 and it's now on its way to TV and online.

McDonald & Dodds 2021 start date

McDonald & Dodds is currently scheduled to start on ITV in February 2021 with an exact air date to be confirmed.

The new series will be made up of three feature-length episodes.

For now you can watch the first series of McDonald & Dodds online via the ITV Hub here or on Britbox.

The first series is also available on DVD and Amazon Prime Video.

McDonald & Dodds series 2 cast

Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins both reprise their roles as DCI McDonald and DS Dodds respectively for series. They're joined by returning cast James Murray as Chief Superintendent Houseman, Jack Riddiford as DC Darren Craig with Lily Sacofsky joining as DC Milena Pachiorkowski.

Guest stars for the first episode are Rob Brydon (Gavin & Stacey), Rupert Graves (Sherlock), Martin Kemp (The Krays), Patsy Kensit (Absolute Beginners) and Cathy Tyson (Mona Lisa).

The second film will guest star Shelley Conn, Natalie Gumede, Sharon Rooney and John Thomson.

The third episode will feature Saira Choudhry, Rosie Day, Nitin Ganatra, Nicholas Goh, Siobhan Hewlett, Sarah Parish and Rhashan Stone.

Robert Murphy, creator and executive producer, has written the first two films with Kam Odedra (Gangs of London) writing the third.

Directors are Alex Pillai (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Rebecca Rycroft (Malory Towers) and Ian Aryeh (In The Long Run).

Picture: ITV