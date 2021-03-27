Keeping Faith is back for 2021 with a third and final series - here's all you need to know.

Filmed in both English and Welsh, Keeping Faith/Un Bore Mercher follows lawyer, wife and mother Faith who fights to find the truth behind the sudden disappearance of her husband.

Season 3 filmed was 2020 and is now its way to TV - here's all you need to know...

Keeping Faith series 3 release date

Series 3 of Keeping Faith will start on TV on Saturday, 27 March at 9PM on BBC One. It will also be available to watch online via BBC iPlayer.

The Welsh language version, Un Bore Mercher previously premiered in November 2020 on S4C. You can watch online here.

Series 3 has six episodes in total.

Keeping Faith series 3 cast

Series 3 will see Eve Myles return as Faith Howells, Bradley Freegard as Evan Howells and Mark Lewis Jones as Steve Baldini.

Olivier award-winning Celia Imrie (Victoria Wood as Seen on TV, Dinnerladies, Best Exotic Marrigold Hotel) will be joining the cast as Rose Fairchild.

The full cast is as follows:

Tom Howells - Aneirin Hughes

Cerys - Hannah Daniel

Mike Taylor - Matthew Aubrey

Marion Howells - Rhian Morgan

Lisa Connors - Catherine Ayers

DS Williams - Eiry Thomas

Delyth - Suzanne Packer

Arthur - Alex Harries

Gareth - Sion Daniel Young

Breeze - Rhashan Stone

Professor Rhys - Marc Antolin

Judge Alwen Owens - Sian Phillips

David Tate - Dan Thomas

Julie Penry - Maria Pride

Sean Jenkins QC - Sean Fletcher

Dr Gwawr - Mali Ann Rees

Joe - Kevin McCurdy

Alys - Demi Letherby

Megan - Lacey Jones

Rhodri - Oscar and Harry Unsworth

Angie - Martha Bright

Lewis - Isaiah Cai Forrest

Osian - Keogh Kiernan

Professor Wyn - Christine Pritchard

Lord Justice Prentice - Karl Johnson

Gym Manager - Rachel Cheung

Dr Macron - Bence Kalo

As for what season 3 has in store, a short teaser reads: "It's been 18 months since we last saw life in Abercorran, and Faith and Evan's divorce and custody battle goes from bad to worse.

"She tries to be positive as Faith juggles being a mother and a lawyer. Then someone from her past returns and threatens her happy future."

BBC Cymru Wales Head of Commissioning Nick Andrews said of series 3: "Keeping Faith is a fantastic show and I’m delighted that it will return for a third series. A record breaker on iPlayer, it has a passionate following of fans and is characteristic of the high quality drama being produced in Wales right now and enjoyed by people across the UK.

"Looking ahead, the pace of great made-in-Wales telly shows no sign of slowing down."

Amanda Rees, S4C Director of Content, added: "S4C is thrilled to see the return of Un Bore Mercher in 2020. This pioneering drama is hailed as one of S4C's Originals, and the award-winning thriller, set in the heart of one of Wales' most beautiful landscapes, has raised the profile of Welsh drama across the world."

