Death In Paradise renewed for two more series on BBC One

Death In Paradise has been renewed for two more series on BBC One.

The show, which started its landmark tenth series tonight, will return for at least two more outings.

Set on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, series 11 and 12 will see cast regulars and new faces alike descend on Saint Marie, delving into a world of mysterious murders and perplexing puzzles that have gained Death In Paradise its reputation as a shining example of the crime drama genre.

Executive Producer Tim Key said today: “We are hugely proud of series ten and delighted we’ll be heading back to Saint Marie to continue the story.

"Our amazing cast and crew have delivered against the odds this year and we can’t wait to get going again - we’ve got huge plans for the future, with lots of surprises to come.”

Belinda Campbell, Joint Managing Director of programme makers Red Planet Pictures, added: “We’re delighted that Death In Paradise has been recommissioned for two more series. It’s testament to the talent of the cast and production team and the loyalty of our amazing audience that after 10 series we remain one of the UK’s favourite TV dramas.”

BBC Commissioning Editor Tommy Bulfin commented: “We’re really proud of Death In Paradise and know how popular it is with viewers, offering some much needed escapism as well as compelling whodunnits and deeply satisfying plot twists. We hope audiences enjoy the tenth anniversary series starting tonight, and they have lots to look forward to with series 11 and 12.”

Series 10 of Death In Paradise is currently airing Thursday nights on BBC One.

You watch online and catch up on past series now via the BBC iPlayer here.