Hit crime drama Traces is coming to BBC One - here's who's on the cast and how to watch online.

Traces, the crime drama set in Dundee, originally aired in 2019 on UKTV's Alibi.

It follows a forensic lab technician who sets about trying to find answers in the case of her own mother's unsolved murder.

Here's all you need to know about the series as it airs on BBC One...

Watch Traces on TV and online

Traces will air on BBC One on both Monday and Tuesday nights at 9PM from 4 January.

Alternatively, the series is available to watch online in full right now via the BBC iPlayer here.

The series has six episodes.

Traces cast

The Traces cast is led by Molly Windsor as Emma Hedges, Laura Fraser as Prof. Sarah Gordon, Jennifer Spence as Prof. Kathy Torrence and Martin Compston as Daniel.

Further casting includes Laurie Brett as Izzy Alessi, John Gordon Sinclair as Drew Cubbin, Michael Nardone as DI McKinven and Vincent Regan as Daniel's dad

Morayo Akandé plays Trina, Carly Anderson plays Marie Monroe, Andrea Hart plays Janine Muir, Anna Leong Brophy as Louise Chiu Jones, Neve McIntosh as Julie Hedges, and Joana Borja as Pia Salvador.

A full synopsis of the series shares: "When Emma Hedges returns to Dundee to start her new job as a lab technician, she's encouraged to take part in an online course teaching the principles of forensic science. Given a fictitious murder case, her task is to identify the victim and establish how they died. But having completed the first module, Emma knows exactly who the victim is: her mum!

"Marie Monroe was murdered when Emma was seven, her body discovered on Law Hill and no-one has ever been convicted. But why are Sarah Gordon, professor of chemistry, and Kathy Torrence , professor of forensic anthropology, using her mother's case for their course?

"Determined to discover what happened to Marie but unable to get answers from her family, Emma turns to Sarah who offers up trusted friend DI McKinven as the natural place for Emma to take her revelations.

"As Emma reconnects with her dad Drew , her childhood friend Skye and her mum Izzy, while falling for the gentle and irresistible Daniel, her sleuthing takes her into dark corners, unpicking more and more secrets, and it becomes clear that she should trust no-one.

"It will be Sarah and Kathy's exacting minds that reward Emma's faith in the science that has fuelled her imagination, and who will ultimately bring her mother's killer to justice."

