24 Hours In Police Custody returns with 'black widow' special

24 Hours In Police Custody returns to Channel 4 with a new special this week.

A two-part special, Black Widow, will air on Monday 4 November and Tuesday 5 January at 9PM on Channel 4.

The mini-series takes viewers behind the scenes of a gripping police investigation into a woman who is plotting to have her ex-husband killed.

A man has handed Cambridgeshire police a secretly recorded conversation between his girlfriend, Victoria Breeden, and another man which appears to show that she is offering to pay him to have her ex-husband murdered.

The case is handed to DS Mike Barnshaw, who has to work out whether the recording is evidence that she really wanted him dead or is pillow talk with a man she has picked up on a dating site. He discovers that although she only recently met both men on a dating site, her obsession with her ex-husband goes back many years.

Officers urgently make sure the ex-husband is safe from a woman who appears to have something against him that is so strong that she wants to see him dead. Victoria Breeden is arrested and held in custody, while police trace more and more of the men in her life. All have a similar story to tell.

As he tries to get more into the mind of his suspect, DS Barnshaw admits: "In all my career I've never experienced anything like this."

In the second episode, although Victoria Breeden is held in custody, she is claiming that she isn't fit to be interviewed.

The detectives are determined not to release her, but Detective Constable Louisa Abbott says: "I think Victoria is the most clever criminal I've come across".

Cameras follow every twist and turn of the investigation as detectives decide to search her home in the hope that they will finally discover enough compelling evidence to prove Victoria Breeden's plot to solicit the murder of her ex-husband.

24 Hours In Police Custody airs Monday, 4 January and Tuesday, 4 January on Channel 4 at 9PM.

You can watch and catch up on episodes of 24 Hours In Police Custody online via the All 4 website.