The Goes Wrong Show is back for series 2 in 2021 - here's all you need to know.

The Goes Wrong Show is back for a new second season based on The Play That Goes Wrong, the internationally successful, award-winning Mischief Theatre brand.

Described as the "biggest disaster yet", the series sees the well-meaning amateurs of the Cornley Dramatic Society perform a half-hour play each week:

And every week, the performance goes terribly, terribly wrong. Sets collapse, special effects fail, actors dry - life, limb and the studio audience are threatened. But the show must go on...

The Goes Wrong Show start date

The Goes Wrong Show will return for its brand new series on Monday 27 September at 8:30PM on BBC One.

The new series has six episodes which will air weekly on TV.

You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via BBC iPlayer here where the most recent Christmas special is currently available to stream.

The Goes Wrong Show cast

The Goes Wrong Show, is written by and stars the original founding Mischief Theatre members; Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields alongside Nancy Zamit, Charlie Russell, Bryony Corrigan, Greg Tannahill, Dave Hearn and Chris Leask.

Chris Bean, Director of the Cornley Drama Society, commented: “We are delighted, if not a little surprised to have been commissioned to create a second series of The Goes Wrong Show.

"It’s no secret that we hit a few snags during production of the first series, but these snags were almost all caused by poor communication. To remedy that for the second series we are issuing all employees with five telephones.”