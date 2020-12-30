Sir David Attenborough returns for series two of Dynasties

Sir David Attenborough is to return to present a brand new series of BBC One's animal documentary Dynasties.

Dynasties II will be comprised of four, hour-long episodes which will tell the stories of a whole new cast of animal characters.

From the southern tip of the snow-capped Andes, to dusty plains in the shadow of Mount Kilimanjaro, to vast wetlands fed by the flooding of the Zambezi River - these four films will tell the stories of elephant, cheetah, puma and hyena.

The BBC said: "In 2018, more than eight million viewers were captivated by each episode of Dynasties, and the unbelievable daily struggles faced by David the chimpanzee, Charm the lioness, Blacktip the painted wolf and more.

"BBC One has confirmed with this season it will be bringing even more remarkable stories to life. The series will look at families and leaders; heroes and villains; triumph and tragedy.

"Like the first series, each episode will delve deep into the lives of individual groups, filming in a single, iconic location, focusing on a protagonist leader and following them on their daunting quest to keep their family safe and establish their genetic line, or dynasty.

"Each a leader in their own right; Angelina the matriarch elephant, she-cheetah Kali, Rupestre the puma and hyena clan-leader Suma, are confronted by a rapidly changing world with relentless competition for dwindling resources that stacks perilous odds against them. These pioneers must adapt quickly, or face losing their dynasty forever."

Jack Bootle, Head of Commissioning, Science and Natural History, said: “Dynasties II will be a gripping look at the lives of four remarkable wild animals as they struggle to build a family against the odds. With characters you fall in love with, and genuine life-and-death stakes, this will be a series every bit as thrilling as the greatest drama."

Mike Gunton, Executive Producer, added: “Being able to tell these stories is a wildlife film-makers dream - and just like in series one, they are going to be a gripping rollercoaster ride.”

The series will be released in 2022.

For now you can watch the first series plus the recent one-off Meerkat special online via the BBC iPlayer here..

Picture: BBC