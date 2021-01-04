The Cabins voiceover: Meet the narrator of new ITV2 series

The Cabins is the new dating show on ITV2 - who is the voiceover for the series?

In ITV2's The Cabins, singletons are challenged to the most revealing first date of their lives.

They will be throwing out the rule book and deleting their dating apps as they attempt to find true love by spending 24-hours getting to know each other in an intimate log cabin with a hot tub, games, romantic outdoor seating and fully equipped kitchens to rustle up date-worthy treats.

After 24-hours together the couples must decide if they are lovestruck or lovelorn.

Who is The Cabins voiceover?

Comedian Maisie Adam is to provide the voiceover on ITV2's brand new dating show The Cabins, which starts Monday, 4 January at 9PM on ITV2.

Maisie said: “I can’t wait to spill all the juice from life inside The Cabins. After spending most of the year staying inside, this is going to be both strangely relatable for everyone yet also absolutely wild as first dates go.

"Besides, I ran out of things to say to my housemates back in May, so it’s been nice to gossip about this lot in a room on my own!”

You can follow Maisie on Instagram @maisieadam and Twitter @maisieadam.

Maisie Adam is a comedian from Yorkshire. Her comedy career kicked off in 2017, when she entered the nationwide So You Think You're Funny? competition (which has previously been won by many of her comedy heroes, including Peter Kay, Aisling Bea, and Tom Allen).

Before she knew it, she found herself with a place in the Grand Final, held at the Gilded Balloon up at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and on 24th August she won the competition, becoming only the 4th woman to have done so in its 30-year history.

The following year, Maisie was nominated for the Best Newcomer award at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards for her debut show ‘Vague’, where she also won the Amused Moose National Comic Award.

Her other TV appearances include Mock the Week, Have I Got News for You, QI, Roast Battle, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Hypothetical and The Stand-Up Sketch Show. She also hosts the podcast 'That's A First' alongside fellow comedian Tom Lucy.