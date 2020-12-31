Top Of The Pops is back for a New Year Eve's Special airing today.

It'll be the second of two festive episodes with a Christmas special having aired last week, both hosted by Fearne Cotton and BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo.

Each an hour long, they'll celebrate the biggest hits and hottest names in British pop and from around the world, performing exclusively.

Following the Christmas Day special, the New Year's special will air today - 31 December - at 4:20PM on BBC One.

Top Of The Pops 2020 line up - who's performing?

The Top of The Pops New year special will feature performances from Alfie Templeman, Arlo Parks, Becky Hill and Nathan Dawe ft. KSI & Ella Henderson.

Plus performing will be Sigala & James Arthur, Wes Nelson ft. Hardy Caprio and YUNGBLUD

As well as the new performances, the show will also feature live highlights from the past twelve months.

Viewers can re-live performances of some of the biggest songs of the year from the likes of Alicia Keys, Michael Kiwanuka and more.

Clara Amfo said: “I’m delighted to be part of Top of the Pops this year. As we know, 2020 has been a challenge and as always music is a constant balm for us!

"I’m really looking forward to celebrating the artists with Fearne and everyone watching at home.”

Fearne Cotton added: “I’m delighted to be returning to host Top of the Pops with Clara again this year.

"It’s always a brilliant way to round off the year in music, and this year more than ever we’re all in need of a bit of sparkle!

"There have been some brilliant musical moments in 2020 and we can’t wait to celebrate some of the biggest tracks and artists with everyone at home.”

You can watch episodes of Top Of The Pops on BBC iPlayer here.

Picture: BBC