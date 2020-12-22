Here's a first look as Alan Partridge prepares to return to BBC One for a new series of This Time.

Alan Partridge (Steve Coogan) will return to BBC One with a second series of the BBC evening magazine show ‘This Time’ in the new year with Susannah Fielding as Jennie Gresham.

Now established as the show’s co-presenter, the series follows Alan on air and off as he tries to cling on to his position, in the face of behind-the-scenes upheaval and Alan’s fears that his relevance is dwindling.

This Time with Alan Partridge series 2 is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2021.

The first full series is available to watch online now on BBC iPlayer here.

The full cast of the first series featured Felicity Montagu (Lynn Benfield), Tim Key (Simon Denton), Cariad Lloyd (Alice Fluck), Priyanga Burford (Jean Chaudhary), Lolly Adefope (Ruth Duggan), Liam Williams (Hactivist).

"Due to the sudden illness of its regular host, BBC One magazine show This Time welcomes Alan Partridge as its guest presenter. A chance for the consummate broadcaster to flit effortlessly between seal pups, hand washing and cyberterrorism," a teaser for the show reads.

Image Credit: BBC/Baby Cow/Gary Moyes