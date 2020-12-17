Taskmaster Champion of Champions will be back with a new special in 2021.

Fresh from the Taskmaster series 10 final, a new Champion Of Champions show has been confirmed.

2021 will see the uncompromising Taskmaster uphold tradition and invite the winners of series six to ten to battle it out once more.

Having recently been crowned victor of series 10, Richard Herring will join fellow champs Liza Tarbuck, Kerry Godliman, Lou Sanders, and Ed Gamble will all have the opportunity

As ever, Greg Davies will be perched on his regal throne as the Taskmaster, while the doting Little Alex Horne scuttles about his master’s feet generating stats, measurements, and generally irritating his keeper, as these task titans compete in the ultimate quest for victory.

The first Taskmaster Champion of Champions series aired in 2017.

It welcomed back all five series champions: Josh Widdicombe, Katherine Ryan, Noel Fielding, Rob Beckett and Bob Mortimer with Josh winning the series.

Meanwhile a new series of the main show has been confirmed for 2021.

Those taking par tin Series 11 are actor Charlotte Ritchie (Ghosts, BBC One), acclaimed stand-up Jamali Maddix (Hate Thy Neighbour, Vice), BAFTA-winning comic Lee Mack (Not Going Out, BBC One), actor, writer, and comedian Mike Wozniak (Man Down, Channel 4), and BAFTA-nominated actor and comedian Sarah Kendall (Frayed, Sky One).

As always, they will battle it out in a series of stupefying tasks testing their ingenuity, and weeding out their stupidity.

Taskmaster and its Champion of Champions spin-off both currently air on Channel 4.

You can watch the first Champion of Champions series on All 4 here.

You can catch up and watch episodes from main series online via All 4.

Picture: Avalon/Channel 4