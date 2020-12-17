The line up of contestants making up the Taskmaster cast for season 11 in 2021 have been confirmed.

The eleventh series will start on Channel 4 in the new year, with an exact release date to be confirmed.

While the stat date is to be announced, the line up has been confirmed with creator Alex Horne back alongside Greg Davies as the incomparable and all-powerful Taskmaster.

Taskmaster series 11 cast

Hoping to impress the Taskmaster and be crowned the next champion are:

Actor Charlotte Ritchie (Ghosts, BBC One)

Acclaimed stand-up Jamali Maddix (Hate Thy Neighbour, Vice)

BAFTA-winning comic Lee Mack (Not Going Out, BBC One)

Actor, writer, and comedian Mike Wozniak (Man Down, Channel 4)

BAFTA-nominated actor and comedian Sarah Kendall (Frayed, Sky One)

The five elite comedy minds will be throwing themselves at the mercy of the Taskmaster, scrapping for points, prizes, and the eternal glory of being crowned a Taskmaster Champion.

Wax seals will open, dreams will be made and/or broken, and Little Alex Horne will be wrapped around his master’s little finger providing stats and moral support in the most ridiculous and ferociously fought game show on television.

Taskmaster series 11 will launch on Channel 4 in 2021.

Next year will also see a second Champion of Champions special.

Not content with simply putting a fresh bunch of hopefuls through their paces, 2021 will also see the uncompromising Taskmaster uphold tradition and invite the winners of series six to ten to a brand-new Champion of Champions tournament.

Most recent winner Richard Herring will join fellow champs Liza Tarbuck, Kerry Godliman, Lou Sanders, and Ed Gamble as they have the opportunity to battle it out once more.

Taskmaster airs on Channel 4. You can watch episodes online via All 4 here.