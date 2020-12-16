Watch a first look at Hey Tracey!'s Christmas special on ITV2

Here's a first look at tonight's Hey Tracey! Christmas special on ITV2.

Comedian Joel Dommett is back with a Christmas special of his crazy quiz show Hey Tracey! for ITV2, where we see more celebrities make more hilarious prank calls to win cash for one member of the public this Christmas.

With a stocking full of laughter, the celebrities taking part in this festive special are comedian Seann Walsh, drag queen Baga Chipz and dancer and Love Islander Curtis Pritchard and playing on the opposite team are comedian Tom Lucy, West End performer and Love Islander Samira Mighty and former Strictly dancer AJ Pritchard.

You can watch a clip from the special below...

Hey Tracey! Christmas Special airs at 10PM on ITV2 on Wednesday, 16 December.

In real life if you don’t know the answer to a question you can ask Siri or Alexa, but in this show unfortunately you’re stuck with Tracey our very own virtual assistant. Played by comedy writer and performer Donna Preston, if our celebrities don’t know the answer to Joel’s unusual questions, they can enlist help from Tracey.

Each time our celebs summon her help, Tracey can connect them with someone in the real world that might know the answer. Less phone-a-friend, more like comedy cold calling.

So, if our celebrities want to win big, they’d better make sure they say… “Hey Tracey!”