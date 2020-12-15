Family Fortunes will be back with Gino D'Acampo for new series in 2021

Gino D'Acampo will host a new series of Family Fortunes on ITV in 2021.

The iconic gameshow hosted by Gino D’Acampo will be back on our screens after a hugely successful reboot launched earlier this year.

Advertisements

20 new episodes have been confirmed to air in 2021.

Gino said: “As soon as we’d finished the last season of Family Fortunes, I wanted to get straight back into the studio and film a load more episodes. Thankfully, the show went down very well with the viewers and I’m so happy to be back as I had the best time.

"The contestants really do make the show as brilliant as it is, and I know we’re going to be hearing a lot more weird and wonderful answers to the questions I’ll be asking.”

The first episode earlier this year received an audience average of 4 million as families competed to find the top answer from a survey-based question posed to 100 people in a chance to win £30,000. A proposal from two contestants live in the studio also delivered an unmissable Sunday night TV moment.

Amelia Brown, Managing Director of Thames added: “It brings a lot of joy to all of those who work on Family Fortunes to know that the show has been so successful in such a period of uncertainty.

"It seems that viewers want to escape with the family and be entertained for an hour every Sunday night and we couldn’t be more pleased that the show is returning for even more episodes.”

Advertisements

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV's Head of Entertainment Commissioning commented "We’re delighted to recommission Family Fortunes after such a popular kick off series with Gino D’Acampo.

"It’s proving to be perfect viewing for families up and down the country and I’ve no doubt that the new series will be just as enjoyable to watch.”