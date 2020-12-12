Celebrity Mastermind 2020 contestants and episodes from new series

Celebrity Mastermind is back with a new series - here are the contestants and when it's on TV.

John Humphrys will be back to ask the questions as more famous faces take to the black chair in the classic quiz where celebrities donate to their chosen charities.

The new series is scheduled to have fourteen episodes with four celebrities taking part in each episode.

Episodes will start on BBC One on Saturday, 19 December.

Celebrity Mastermind 2020 contestants and episodes

Episode 1 - Saturday, 19 December at 7:25PM

Comedian Omid Djalili, reality star Charlotte Crosby, TV presenter Dr Zoe Williams and former England rugby international James Haskell answer questions on the Harry Potter films, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Nelson Mandela and whales, dolphins and porpoises.

Episode 2 - Monday, 28 December at 6:30PM

In this special, four former Celebrity Mastermind champions brave the infamous black chair and donate to charity in a special champion of champions episode of the classic quiz.

Miles Jupp, Zoe Lyons, Neil Hannon and Lucy Porter are back in the spotlight tonight answering questions on David Gower, Jacques Cousteau, Merchant Ivory's EM Forster film adaptations and Victoria Wood.

Episode 3 - Wednesday, 30 December at 6:30PM

Presenter Scarlett Moffatt, music broadcaster Matt Everitt, news presenter Lucrezia Millarini and comedian Stephen K Amos are in the famous black chair tonight, answering questions on the sitcom Bottom, the Glastonbury festival, Die Hard and Fela Kuti.

Episode 4 - Saturday, 2 January at 6:15PM

Poet Lemn Sissay, BBC Radio 1 DJ Arielle Free, actress Crissy Rock and sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter go under the spotlight tonight, answering questions on Sylvia Pankhurst, Daft Punk, the Pendle Witch Trials and Smallfilms.

Details on further episodes are to be confirmed.

You'll be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer here.

