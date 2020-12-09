Euphoria Part Two: Jules UK release date, channel and how to watch online

Euphoria’s second special episode Part Two: Jules will come to the UK in January 2021, it's been announced.

The second of two specials will debut on TV on Sky Atlantic and online via NOW TV on the 25 January 2021.

Advertisements

The special episode directed by Sam Levinson, titled "F*ck Anyone Who's Not A Sea Blob,” follows Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the year. Schafer serves as co-executive producer on the second special episode, which she co-wrote with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

The first special episode - Euphoria: Trouble Don't Last Always - debuted Monday 6 December on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV having been produced under the latest safety guidelines.

In the aftermath of being left by Jules at the train station and relapsing, the first special episode followed Rue (played by Emmy-winner Zendaya) as she celebrated Christmas.

The two new specials follow Euphoria enjoying three Primetime Emmy Award wins this year, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series (Zendaya), Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

A full second season has already been confirmed, with a release date to be announced.

Picture: Sky