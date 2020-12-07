Little Mix tour live at the O2 to air on Sky One and online on NOW TV

Little Mix's tour live at the O2 is to air on TV and online in the UK this December.

Little Mix: Live at the O2 will air on Sky One on Monday, 21 December at 12PM.

Advertisements

You'll also be able to watch and stream online via NOW TV.

The show will run for two hours with a teaser reading: "Lack of live music getting you down? Don't fret! Britain's biggest girl band are here to get you dancing in your living room.

"Taken from the foursomes sold-out performance from LM5: The Tour in November 2019, Leigh-Anne, Perrie, Jade and Jesy will be bringing their biggest hits, including Black Magic, Wings, Salute, and Shout Out to my Ex. It's the next best thing to being in the front row."

The tour special follows the recent release of Little Mix's new album Confetti which sold almost 50,000 copies in its first week on sale.

It includes the group's epic new single Sweet Melody, which peaked at Number 2 in the charts.