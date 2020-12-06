New comedy pilot Lethal coming to BBC Two in 2021

BBC Two has announced new comedy pilot Lethal coming in 2021.

Written by Diane Morgan and Pippa Brown, Lethal will star Diane Morgan as Becky, a woman from Bolton obsessed with America and who has always wanted to live there.

But, when her visa application is denied she has to come up with a Plan B. Her Plan B is simple, marry a prisoner on death row, get her Green Card and live the American Dream.

Diane Morgan said: “Some people will walk through the parched desert to get into America, some will cross a vast ocean, only one woman is prepared to marry a maniac to get there. And that woman is me. Well, a woman I play. But I probably would too.”

Shane Allen, Controller Comedy Commissioning added: “Lethal is a cleverly conceived comic tour de force in which an ill-conceived plan soon spirals and unravels disastrously. In Becky, Diane gets to flex her well-honed comedy muscles with another sublime creation.”

Diane Morgan has appeared in a number of much loved comedies in recent years including Cunk On Britain, Motherland and After Life. Diane also created, directed and starred as the lead character in BBC Two comedy Mandy, which started life as a Comedy Short in 2019 before a full series aired earlier in 2020 on BBC Two.

Pippa Brown, Creative Director Comedy at Lookout Point, recently co-wrote and produced BBC One’s The Other One and her previous producing credits include BBC Three’s Bad Education and the subsequent movie and the critically acclaimed Psychobitches, which aired on Sky Arts.

The one-off 30 minute pilot will air on BBC Two as part of BBC Two’s New On Two strand. The episode is currently scheduled to be filmed in early 2021 with further casting to be confirmed.